MCFARLAND - Linda Borchardt, age 72, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. She was born in Madison, Wis., on May 12, 1948, the eldest child of Bill and Gladys Scheer. Linda graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1966. On June 14, 1969, she married Dale Borchardt. In 1974, they established Spartan Pizza in McFarland and owned and operated the restaurant for 46 years. Linda always thought of her employees and customers as part of her extended family. In their younger years, they enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and spending time in Wisconsin Dells.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dale; daughter, Shena (Scott) Scott; four siblings, Connie (Brian) Matuszeske, Debbie (Tony) Skubal, Jodie (Dave) Rush, and Bill (Colette) Scheer; and many nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

A special thank you to all of the doctors and staff at Meriter Hospital and Clinics, UW Hospital and Clinics, UW Dialysis in Fitchburg, to all of her home nurses and home Physical Therapists, and to all of the wonderful people who gave her rides to dialysis. Please share your memories of Linda at www.CressFuneralService.com.

