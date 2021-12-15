Bowell, Linda Marie

LONE ROCK - Linda Marie Bowell, age 65, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Sauk Prairie Hospital after a brief illness. She was born March 12, 1956, to Robert and Dorothy (Johnson) Bowell. She lived at home with her mother in Lone Rock. She was a big Elvis fan.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Bowell; sisters, Nancy (John) Haehl, Plain, and Susan (Duane) Taves, Tomahawk; four nieces, Carrie (Michael) Credico, Dawn Haehl (Dave), Melissa Bowell, and Frankie Rosenberg; two nephews, Danny (Carol) Bowell and Sammy Rosenberg; 11 great-nieces and –nephews; one great-great-nephew; two great-great-nieces; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bowell; sister, Lori Rosenberg; and grandparents, Alvin and Alma Johnson and Roland and Christine Bowell.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, at the CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH in Spring Green at 11 a.m. Pastor Kirsten Mueller will officiate with burial in the Big Hollow Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, at the CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Linda would love to have memorials given to Crippled Children's Fund or St. Jude's Hospital. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.