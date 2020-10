Flansburgh, Linda J. "Flansy"

BLACK EARTH - Linda Jean "Flansy" Flansburgh, Black Earth, left us all too soon on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at home, after a brief illness. A drive thru visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at WINN CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI 53597.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

