Gatzke, Linda Joy

MADISON - Linda Joy Gatzke, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Feb. 7, 1950, in Plainwell, Mich., the eldest daughter of James and Marjorie (Haveman) Shoemaker.

Linda graduated from Delton Kellogg High School in Delton, Mich., and attended Grand Rapids Community College. After college she joined her best friend, Becky Lyon, in Milwaukee, Wis., where she worked at Hartford Insurance Company.

Linda and Tom met on a blind date where they attended a UW-Madison football game. They were married on July 13, 1974, in Orangeville, Mich. They started their family in Chicago, Ill., and moved to Madison in 1979. Linda cherished her time at home with her daughters before beginning her career at UW-Madison in various departments. She retired from the chemical and biological engineering department in 2012.

Linda was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. She enjoyed reading, gardening, knitting and stamping with her friends. Linda was very active in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority (international women's friendship network) for many years. She loved traveling to Europe and Mexico with her family. Linda enjoyed musicals and concerts where she loved singing along to every song. She will forever be singing with the angels.

One of her proudest moments was becoming a grandmother to her grandsons, Oliver, Simon and Everett. Linda will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Linda is survived by her husband, Thomas Gatzke; daughters, Jessica (Hemil Patel) Gatzke and their son, Everett, and Rebecca (Martin Szakodyn) Gatzke and their sons, Oliver and Simon; her siblings, Dennis (Sharon) Shoemaker, Randy Shoemaker (Carol Newton), Carol (Dennis) Channels, Amy (Joe) Kramer and John Shoemaker; in-laws, Nancy (Carl) Loff, Deb (Mike) Krech, and Connie (Randy) Plank; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, with the Rev. Katya Ouchakof presiding. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

