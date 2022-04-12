Linda L. Hughes

Sept. 10, 1946 - April 8, 2022

CAMBRIA - Linda L. Hughes, age 75 of Cambria, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Health Hospital of Columbus.

Linda was born on September 10, 1946, daughter of Alvin and Juene (Beahm) Kueffer and she grew up on Buckhill Farm. Linda was baptized in the Catholic Church. Her loving Godparents, Bob Kueffer and Virginia Blodgett encouraged good work, ethics and spreading kindness. She was united in marriage to David Hughes on June 12, 1965, at Cambria Presbyterian Church. Linda participated in summer reading programs for the children at the area libraries. She was an Auxiliary member of Cambria Unit 401 since 2003. In 2003, Linda started mailing 1000's of packages to active military. For the past 19 years Linda dedicated a lot of her time coordinating the annual Troop tree at the Governor's Mansion for the Gold Star Families. For over 50 years, Linda was a state licensed Christian Day School. She was a member of First Reformed Church of Randolph. Linda was involved in the children's worship, choir and nursery. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and swimming.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, David Hughes of Cambria; two children, Brian (Sheila) Hughes of Cambria and Beth (Jeff) Hughes-Walters of Hartford; six grandchildren, Tyler Hughes, Aaron Hughes, Zachary (Melanie) Hughes, Jordyn, Justin, Brady Walters; two great grandchildren, Harper Hughes and Baylor Hughes; siblings, Loretta (James) Hagen of Pewaukee, Diana Krinke of Cambria, Susan (Dale) Katsma of Plymouth, Ric (Cindy) Kueffer of Bellevue, NE, sister-in-law, Donna (Charles Jenkins) White of Cambria and Diane (George) Peachey of Markesan; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and past students all whom blessed and enriched her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, David (Inez) Hughes; brothers-in-law, Dale Krinke and Ron White; God mother, aunt Virginia Blodgett and God father, Robert Kueffer.

A visitation for Linda will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at First Reformed Church, 406 South High Street, Randolph, WI.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at church with Pastor Luke Baehr. Burial will follow at Cambria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund may be established to Hillside Hospice, 709 South University Avenue Beaver Dam, WI 53916 or Badger Honor Flight, PO Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725.