CROSS PLAINS – Linda Jean Kotoski, age 70, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. A visitation will be held at FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

