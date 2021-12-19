Savage, Linda Wilber

MADISON - Linda Wilber Savage, of Madison, Wis., and originally from Moravia, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, from an aneurysm. She had a fresh outlook on life, perpetually cheerful and giving. She had love to share besides that which she poured out to family and close friends. She was chatty and friendly to all she came across. She had a relationship with God, was a faithful parishioner of Grace Episcopal Church, loved to cook, had an eye for all things decorative, was inquisitive, liked adventure, never forgot a birthday or anniversary, loved a good book and a good cup of coffee, always had a knitting project underway, and always had an anecdote to share. She grew up in a small town with a larger-than-life Grandma who shaped her outlook on the proper way to celebrate, live life, and approach the world.

Linda studied fine art at Elmira College in New York, and never lost her love of art. She shared her enthusiasm with others as an elementary and junior high school art teacher, then as a docent at Madison's Chazen Art Museum. She delighted in sharing her knowledge of art history and was a joy to be with at art museums. Linda was proud of her second career as an occupational therapy assistant, and then after retiring continued serving others as a volunteer at the Grace Episcopal Church, where she served on the vestry and organized weekly altar flowers for more than 30 years. Linda also volunteered at the Attic Angel Community, where she lent her creativity in many areas, including their art studio.

Linda loved to travel and adored all things French. One of her greatest joys was spending summers with her extended family at Long Point on Owasco Lake, near her childhood home in Moravia, N.Y. Here she would spend time with family and friends, entertain, laugh, relax, swim, and enjoy fresh blueberries and roadside corn. She loved to entertain and threw a wide net for all to come to her home and raise a glass.

Linda had a bright light to shine and will be sorely missed by those she shone upon, of which there were many. She also had a wonderful approach to death, that a life well lived should be celebrated by those left behind. Linda's memorial service at Grace Episcopal Church will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Linda is survived by her husband, Blair Savage; her sons, Reid and Keith; her grandchildren, Raleigh and Wes; her daughter-in-law, Cathy; her sisters, Nancy Rudl and Diane Selander; and extended family.

Please visit lindasavage.com to look through pictures and post a memory. If desired, feel free to make memorial donations to Attic Angel Association, Grace Episcopal Church, the University of Wisconsin Chazen Art Museum, or a non-profit of your choosing.