Schambow, Linda

MADISON - Linda Schambow, age 69, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, of COVID pneumonia. Linda was born on Nov. 5, 1952, in Dodgeville, Wis. She spent her childhood on a farm in Stitzer, Wis., and attended Stitzer Grade School and then at Fennimore, Wis., for middle and high school, from which she graduated in 1970.

She loved spending time with her family playing cards, going gambling, and just laughing and having fun at the lake house. She was a dog lover and helped with a neighbor's dog whenever possible. She also loved sports, especially playing softball or basketball, and was an avid fan of UW-Women's basketball and the Brewers. She worked for many years as a secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Social Security Disabilities, from where she retired in 2008.

Linda is survived by sisters, Roberta (Bob) Stanley, Mary (Mike) Prem, and Betty (Ken) Zitka. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Larry Wolenec and sister-in-law, Pam Schambow; as well as 24 nieces and nephews, whom she loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Grace Schambow; sisters, Elsie Zoha, Jo Ann Wolenec, and Carol Franzen; and brother, Paul Schambow; as well as brother-in-law, Milo Zoha; niece, Tammy Walk; and nephew, Jim Burns.

A celebration of life will be determined at some time in the future.