Linda Schambow
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

Schambow, Linda

MADISON - Linda Schambow, age 69, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, of COVID pneumonia. Linda was born on Nov. 5, 1952, in Dodgeville, Wis. She spent her childhood on a farm in Stitzer, Wis., and attended Stitzer Grade School and then at Fennimore, Wis., for middle and high school, from which she graduated in 1970.

She loved spending time with her family playing cards, going gambling, and just laughing and having fun at the lake house. She was a dog lover and helped with a neighbor's dog whenever possible. She also loved sports, especially playing softball or basketball, and was an avid fan of UW-Women's basketball and the Brewers. She worked for many years as a secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Social Security Disabilities, from where she retired in 2008.

Linda is survived by sisters, Roberta (Bob) Stanley, Mary (Mike) Prem, and Betty (Ken) Zitka. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Larry Wolenec and sister-in-law, Pam Schambow; as well as 24 nieces and nephews, whom she loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Grace Schambow; sisters, Elsie Zoha, Jo Ann Wolenec, and Carol Franzen; and brother, Paul Schambow; as well as brother-in-law, Milo Zoha; niece, Tammy Walk; and nephew, Jim Burns.

A celebration of life will be determined at some time in the future.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
4 Entries
linda was a wonderful lady. I worked with her from 1982 until her retirement. we had great laughs and had casino's in common. I actually was in Tama IA after her retirement and saw her at the casino there. Rest in PARADISE MY FRIEND.
jody riley
Work
January 4, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. I worked with Linda for several years and she was such a pleasure to work with. It was such a shock to look at the paper this morning and see her picture and obituary. She was a wonderful person and always optimistic. She will be greatly missed.
Judy Moran Witt
Work
January 2, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Linda´s passing away , we use to walk home from school together in Fennimore . My thoughts are with your family .
Shirley Bradley
January 2, 2022
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family. Linda was a kind and wonderful lady who I will miss dearly! Rest In Peace Linda
Sandra Shunk
Friend
December 24, 2021
