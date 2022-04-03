Linda Tourdot

May 30, 1957 - March 26, 2022

ARROYO GRANDE, CA - Linda Tourdot of Arroyo Grande, California, died March 26, 2022. She was 64 years old.

Born May 30, 1957 to Marilyn and Don Tourdot in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, Linda was proud to back the Beavers and found her Packer community wherever she lived.

The Reedsburg library was where Linda fell in love with books.

Linda became Lulu to her siblings as a nickname, but in the end, Lulu was on the lips of her many new friends. And what a good and loyal friend she was!

Lulu was the one animals came to first, so her gentle soul was recognized often during her visits to the dog park.

Lulu's home-going was sad but tender and just what she wanted, surrounded by family who loved her, laughing, talking, comforting.

She is survived by sisters: Kathy, Nancy and Sandi and brother, Paul. Also her loving stepmom, Fran; nieces: Dana and Taylor; nephews: Jackson, Austin and Justin; important in-laws: Stacey, Jeff and Eron round out the family Lulu cherished. Auntie Bev's love inspires us all.

To honor Lulu's memory, please support your local Animal Rescue organization.