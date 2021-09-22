Menu
Linda Vedder
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Vedder, Linda L. (Eggleston)

MADISON - Linda L. (Eggleston) Vedder passed on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, after an extended illness. She was born on May 3, 1947, to Edward L. and Margret J. Eggleston in Corinth, N.Y.

Linda graduated from Corinth High School. After graduation she furthered her education at the Glens Falls Hospital LPN program where she earned her LPN license. She worked at her profession at various hospitals, medical groups, and doctor's offices in various states until her retirement. Linda attended church at Grace Evangelical Church for over 10 years. After retirement she volunteered for the Child Evangelism Fellowship Program.

Linda is survived by her son, Scott Edward Vedder of Rotterdam, N.Y., and his spouse, Tammy; her grandson, Gavin E.; step-granddaughters, Amina and Miranda Gardner of Rotterdam; sister, Patricia Eggleston of Chicago, Ill.; and a niece and nephew.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home – North Side Chapel – Madison
2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers and sympathy to Linda's family - she was a special lady and great help at the CEF office when I knew her. JoAnn B-R. - Waunakee
JoAnn Buchanan-Rounds
September 23, 2021
