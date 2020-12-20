Welch, Linda (Zuleger)

MADISON - Linda (Zuleger) Welch, 57, of Madison, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, following a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Linda was born in Appleton on Jan. 26, 1963, to Daniel and Joan (Manders) Zuleger. She graduated from Appleton West High School in 1981, and the UW-Whitewater School of Accounting in 1985. She then went on to achieve her CPA Certification. Linda was united in marriage to Jim Welch in 1988. Together they raised two sons, James and David.

Linda was humble, kind and incredibly loving and giving. She loved to quilt and gifted many to family and friends. Linda worked in finance at Case IH and TDS Telecom until she left the corporate world to devote herself to raising her boys. She was an active volunteer in many organizations over the years, including Agrace Hospice, the PTO and other parent groups at Thoreau Elementary, Cherokee Middle and West High Schools, the Nakoma League neighborhood association, and the Circle of Love group - which provides support for children from the Chernobyl region of Ukraine. That was how she met and "adopted" her "Ukrainian sons," Dima and Max. The boys lived with the Welch family for several weeks each summer over many years, and she loved them and their sister, Katryn, and mother, Natalia.

Linda will be deeply missed by her husband, Jim; two sons, James (Katie) and David; mother, Joan; sister, Louise and her daughters, Erin and Jaime; brother, Peter (Terri) and their children, Zack and Zoey; in-laws, Pat and Nancy Welch; brother-in-law, Pat Welch and his sons, Patrick Jr. and Ted; sister-in-law, Tierney (Randy) Grutza and their two children, Randall Jr. and Nicole; and beloved dogs, Maddie and Trip.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dan; and beloved pets, Maggie and Greta.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, with burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and support staff at the UW Hospital and the Carbone Cancer Center for their world-class care and treatment. And special thanks to all the kind souls at Agrace Hospice, who helped Linda leave this world with grace and dignity while surrounded by family.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.

