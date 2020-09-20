Meyer, Lloyd Walter

SAUK CITY - Lloyd Walter Meyer, 78, passed away at his home on Sept. 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born to the late Norman Meyer and Frances (Leykauf) Geise in Sauk City, Wis., on Feb. 19, 1942.

He was united in marriage to Melvina (Flentje) Meyer in 1964, and they lived together in Sauk City, Wis. Together they raised three children, Kim (Carruthers) Meyer, Kevin Meyer, and Kerry (Newquist) Meyer. He is also survived by three grandchildren; brother, Duane Meyer; sisters and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Lloyd graduated from Sauk City High School, served his country in the Armed Forces and worked at Alkar in Lodi for 45 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post #7694, in Prairie du Sac.

Family will be available from 10 a.m-noon. Drive through, park, or sit and stay for a while.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Carbone Cancer Center or SSM Home Health Hospice.

