Lois Lorraine Dott

March 13, 1931 - April 12, 2022

RIO, WI - Lois Lorraine Dott, 91, of Rio, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home. She was born March 13, 1931 in Sun Prairie, the daughter of John and Sylvia (Reierson) Kenefick.

Funeral service will be held Friday, April 22, at 11:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio with Rev. Jack Way officiating. Lois and Jim's inurnment will take place at Ohio Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 21, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio and again from 10:00 AM until the time of service Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial will be made to a charitable organization of the family's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.