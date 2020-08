Gunderson, Lois E.

MADISON - Lois E. Gunderson, age 83, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison.

To comply with social distancing measures, an outdoor visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's paper.

