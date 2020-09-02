Gunderson, Lois E.

MADISON - Lois E. Gunderson, age 83, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on Sept. 14, 1936, in Richland Center, Wis., the daughter of Rodney and Elinore (Postel) Kennedy. Lois married Elroy Gunderson on Aug. 24, 1957.

She went to St. Raphael Grade School and Edgewood High School. It was all these years ago she met a group of wonderful ladies that became her lifelong friends. She cherished these friendships.

She worked at Bone and Joint Surgery for more than 30 years as an X-ray Technician and Office Manager, and then a dear friend offered her a position at Torcom Answering Service where she finished her career.

She was a devoted and loving mother who never missed a little league game, a hockey game, a soccer game, a swim meet or a school event. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the UW Badgers and Green Bay Packers. She spent the majority of her retirement watching her grandchildren, playing card games, drawing pictures, and reading endless books to them. The grandchildren were blessed to have such an amazing woman in their lives. The lessons she taught them will live on in them.

She is survived by her husband, Elroy Gunderson; sons, Erik Gunderson and Dan (McLean) Gunderson; a daughter, Lori (Joe) Chamberlain; three grandchildren, Ana, Lauren and Keegan.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, David Barry.

