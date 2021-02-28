Menu
Lois Jarvis
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Jarvis, Lois

MADISON - Lois Jarvis, age 68, passed away following a years-long decline from frontotemporal lobe dementia (FTD). Lois' long decline deprived us of the last years of her humor, wisdom, support, and creativity, but they live on strongly in the memory of those who knew her. Lois was cared for, lovingly, in her decline by her husband of 45 years, Tom Jarvis, who fully devoted his existence to helping her reach the end of her days with dignity. Before her FTD diagnosis, Lois' days, weeks, months and years were filled with quilting, fabric dyeing, teaching and caring for her family. Lois would, of course, be disappointed if we did not mention her most famous work of art, the Ground Zero Quilt, which she created out of the darkness of 9/11. The quilt brought joy to many as it toured the country as part of the American Spirit Quilt Collection.

Lois was born and raised in Chicago, Ill., where, knowing she was meant to be an artist, she briefly attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago before transferring to Northern Illinois University where she studied art and met Tom. They married on Aug. 16, 1975, and enjoyed outdoor pursuits so much they chose to make their forever home in Madison, Wis., a brief drive from many beautiful state parks. Lois was active in the Mad City Quilt Guild and her church, Midvale Lutheran, until she was no longer able. Many of Madison's quilters got their start in the Beginning Quilting course Lois taught through MATC. She loved organizing quilting retreats and encouraging others to complete quilting projects as a member of the UnFinished Objects (UFO) Club.

Lois is survived by her devoted husband, Tom; and their three beautiful daughters, Ella (Kevin) Tschopik, Amy Jarvis, and Lydia (Kurt) Ravenwood; two granddaughters, Ezmeralda and Aurelia; a sister, Mariella; a brother, Rob; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, LoRaine; and her two dearest friends, Janet and Theresa.

A visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, on March 4 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Madison Youth Arts Center, P.O. Box 522, Madison, 53701 in honor of Lois. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Mar
4
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lois was a very nice person. I met her because her daughter Amy was friends with my daughter Anna, starting in middle school. Lois was interested in history. I remember seeing her dressed in period clothes for the Wisconsin Sesquicentennial, on the Capitol Square. My condolences to Amy and family for your loss. ♡
Genie Ogden
Friend
March 13, 2021
Farewell to dear Lois, friend, teacher, quilter, artist extraordinaire, and my dear, dear friend. Jocelyn Riley
Jocelyn Riley
Friend
March 4, 2021
Sending my sincere condolences to your family. I was a quilting student of Lois' and attended several of her quilting classes. She was such a wonderful teacher and I was so blessed to be her student. God's grace, comfort and peace to you at this sad time.
Patty Saxe
March 3, 2021
Kurt, Lydia and family, wishing you peace and comfort. Hoping that fond memories will shine and offer light in the shadows of grief. You are in our hearts and thoughts.
Everyone from SRH
March 3, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss of your wife. I remember you, Tom, from teaching our daughter, Kala, at Waunakee.
Ann and Bob Klinger
March 1, 2021
Lois was such a beautiful soul, our hearts go out to you Tom.
Paul abd Barb Noeldner
February 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
February 28, 2021
