MADISON - Lois Jarvis, age 68, passed away following a years-long decline from frontotemporal lobe dementia (FTD). Lois' long decline deprived us of the last years of her humor, wisdom, support, and creativity, but they live on strongly in the memory of those who knew her. Lois was cared for, lovingly, in her decline by her husband of 45 years, Tom Jarvis, who fully devoted his existence to helping her reach the end of her days with dignity. Before her FTD diagnosis, Lois' days, weeks, months and years were filled with quilting, fabric dyeing, teaching and caring for her family. Lois would, of course, be disappointed if we did not mention her most famous work of art, the Ground Zero Quilt, which she created out of the darkness of 9/11. The quilt brought joy to many as it toured the country as part of the American Spirit Quilt Collection.

Lois was born and raised in Chicago, Ill., where, knowing she was meant to be an artist, she briefly attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago before transferring to Northern Illinois University where she studied art and met Tom. They married on Aug. 16, 1975, and enjoyed outdoor pursuits so much they chose to make their forever home in Madison, Wis., a brief drive from many beautiful state parks. Lois was active in the Mad City Quilt Guild and her church, Midvale Lutheran, until she was no longer able. Many of Madison's quilters got their start in the Beginning Quilting course Lois taught through MATC. She loved organizing quilting retreats and encouraging others to complete quilting projects as a member of the UnFinished Objects (UFO) Club.

Lois is survived by her devoted husband, Tom; and their three beautiful daughters, Ella (Kevin) Tschopik, Amy Jarvis, and Lydia (Kurt) Ravenwood; two granddaughters, Ezmeralda and Aurelia; a sister, Mariella; a brother, Rob; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, LoRaine; and her two dearest friends, Janet and Theresa.

A visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, on March 4 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Madison Youth Arts Center, P.O. Box 522, Madison, 53701 in honor of Lois. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

