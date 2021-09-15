Menu
Lois Ann Johnson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton
720 Wisconsin Street
Cashton, WI

Johnson, Lois Ann (Smith) Klein

SUN PRAIRIE - Lois Ann (Smith) Klein Johnson, 86, of Nassau, Bahamas, formerly of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at her home in the Bahamas.

Lois was born Nov. 10, 1934, to Albert and Dessie Violet (Geddes) Smith, in Readstown, Wis. After graduation she made her home in Sun Prairie where she worked at Rayovac for many years. She was united in Holy Matrimony to William "Bill" Klein. When Bill passed away in 1975, she sold her home and moved to Nassau in the Bahamas.

Lois will be laid to rest in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Cashton, Wis., next to her husband, Bill Klein on Sept. 18, 2021, 11 a.m. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Online Condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery
Cashton, WI
