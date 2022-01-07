Menu
Lois Petersen
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Petersen, Lois

BROWN DEER - Lois Petersen, age 94, of Brown Deer, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at The Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa. She was born on Oct. 3, 1927, in Eau Claire, Wis., the daughter of Claude and Eva (Storlie) Bergum. She married the Rev. Paul Petersen on Aug. 21, 1949.

Lois is survived by her sister, Audrey Thompson; two sons, the Rev. Steven (Kathleen) Petersen and the Rev. John (Joyce) Petersen; two daughters, Elizabeth (the Rev. Christian) Morales and Emily (Jeff) Bratten; nine grandchildren, Ann (Ray) McGowen, Seth (Katie) Petersen, Dr. Renee (Trevor) Prokos, Ella (Shawn) Owens, Nathan (Kristen) Morales, Dr. Theodore (Lisa) Petersen, Adam Morales, Silas (Margaret) Petersen and Lydia Petersen; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Mancel Bergum; her husband, Paul; and her daughter, Marilyn Petersen.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, with the Rev. Michael Feuerstahler presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Evangelical Lutheran Synod designated for World Outreach would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Jan
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Jan
10
Graveside service
2:30p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Roselawn Memorial Park
401 Femrite Drive, Monona, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
