Tvedt, Lois Jacqueline (Mueller)

MOUNT HOREB / VERONA – Lois Jacqueline (Mueller) Tvedt passed away peacefully at Four Winds Manor nursing facility in Verona on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Lois was born on Aug. 30, 1928, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Minnie Goffinet. She was adopted by her mother's sister, Bertha (Goffinet) Mueller, and her husband, John, at the age of 3 after Minnie's passing. The Muellers later moved to Mount Horeb where Lois graduated high school as salutatorian.

Lois married Dean Tvedt in Mount Horeb on June 16, 1951, and they enjoyed 69 years of marriage before Dean passed away on Feb. 9, 2021.

Lois worked many years for the Mount Horeb Telephone Company, initially as a switchboard operator. She left the company to raise their family and then returned as an administrative assistant.

Lois's faith was an extremely important part of her life, and she was very active in her church, St. Ignatius in Mount Horeb. She played the organ for many years and also took stints as the choir director.

Lois was preceded in death by her mother; her adoptive parents; her husband, Dean; and her sons, David Tvedt (1952) and Randall Tvedt (1998). She is survived by two more sons, Richard Tvedt (Kathleen McCool) of Madison and Rolin Tvedt of Verona; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Teighlor, Baileigh (Kiel Stampfli), Teeghan, Brigham, Eudora and Nina; and three great-grandchildren, Blakelyn, Cason and Leightyn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. This will be followed by a joint burial for both Lois and Dean at Calvary Cemetery.

