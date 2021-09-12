Ubbelohde, Lois L.

SUN PRAIRIE - Lois L. Ubbelohde, age 72, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. She was born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Madison, the daughter of Donald and Mary Jane (Uphoff) Ubbelohde.

Lois graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1967. She worked as an early childhood educator until her retirement. She was a member of the Cottage Grove Lioness, American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 248, Klever Klover 4H Club, and Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, where she was in the choir for over 45 years and also served as a deacon. Lois was dedicated to Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church and was the first baby baptized in the current church.

Lois enjoyed scrapbooking, bowling, and playing various card games with her fellow residents at Colonial View Apartments. She loved listening to and singing old hymns. Lois was known for her contagious smile and the deep love she held for her family. She loved working with children and enjoyed spending time with her nieces, nephew, and her great-niece.

Lois is survived by her sister, Eileen (Dave) Conklin; nieces, Shilah Conklin and Tatiana (Gage) DeNure; nephew, Ben (Karin) Conklin; and great-niece, Courtney Conklin. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Debra Ubbelohde-Lanher.

A memorial service will be held at BRYN MAWR PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 229 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Visitation will be held at church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420