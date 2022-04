Volla, Lois R.

UTICA/STOUGHTON - Lois R. Volla, age 88, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home. Memorial services are pending at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church. A full obituary will appear on Sunday, Jan. 16. Please share your memories of Lois by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

