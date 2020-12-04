Benson, Loren

CAMBRIDGE - Loren Benson, 92, of Cambridge, Wis., passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 1, 2020.

Loren was born on Oct. 9, 1928, in Segal, Wis. After graduating high school, he served his country proudly during the Korean conflict as a mechanic in the U.S. Air Force, before coming home and meeting the love of his life, Nancy Crissinger, at her twin sister's wedding. Nancy was the maid of honor and Loren was the best man, and they soon fell for each other. They were married on Nov. 25, 1955, and had just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary! He graduated from Eau Claire High School, and then went on to pursue a career in education. He graduated from UW-Eau Claire and Northern Michigan University with a master's degree in the subject.

Loren and Nancy then moved from Spencer, Wis., to Cambridge in 1969 after Loren was hired to be the principal of Cambridge High School. He held this position from 1969 to 1979 before teaching history and geography and eventually retiring in 1989. While working at the high school he also coached basketball, and track, as he was very passionate about sports.

He had a wide range of hobbies; he loved to camp, fish, and hunt and was especially fond of hunting the "Farm" near Marshfield, Wis. He was a huge fan of golf and was a member of the Lake Ripley Club from 1969 to 2020. This love spawned a family history in the golf industry statewide. He also enjoyed playing basketball; he made sure to keep up on the hoops even while he was in the Air Force and studying at UW-Eau Claire. After he retired, he loved going to St. George Island in Florida to escape the cold Wisconsin winter. In the summer, he liked to travel around the U.S. and especially adored Alaska.

Loren is survived by his wife, Nancy; his brother, Edwin (Janet) Benson; his three sons, Mark (Liz May) Benson of Minocqua, Barry (Janet Packard) Benson of Cambridge, and Brad (Kristi Papcke) Benson of Madison; four grandchildren, Alyssa (Lucas) Noltner, Christopher Benson, Joel Benson, and Jordan Benson; and four great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Noah Benson and Taylor and Lexi Noltner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Shirley Strasburg, Phyllis Bremel, Kathleen Mueller, and Delores Mueller; his step-brother, Lloyd Benson; and his step-sister, Edith Couey.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Rainbow Hospice for their exceptional care and for Loren being able to live at his home for the last few months. A special thank you to the Cambridge EMS Squad is given as well for showing up at all hours of the day to help. Gratitude is also expressed for Stan, Loren's live-in caregiver, for his wonderful care and fantastic meals.

Private services will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Cambridge EMS Squad.

Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.