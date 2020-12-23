Hoffmann, Loren C.

MADISON - Loren C. Hoffmann, 71, passed away peacefully in the company of his loving wife on Dec. 15, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Loren is survived by his wife of 46 years, Anita; two children, Gabe (Katie), and Rebecca (Mark); and five grandchildren. He is further survived by his three sisters, LaVerne (Otto) Arndt, LeAnne Bruss, and Louise Hoffmann; fond nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Martin Hoffmann; brother, Lyle (Marlene) Hoffmann; and brother-in-law, Willard Bruss.

Loren was a loving husband, and an incredible father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.

The family invites friends and family to join an online memorial service on Dec. 28, 2020. Contact [email protected] for details.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center or Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434