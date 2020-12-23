Menu
Loren Hoffmann
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Hoffmann, Loren C.

MADISON - Loren C. Hoffmann, 71, passed away peacefully in the company of his loving wife on Dec. 15, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Loren is survived by his wife of 46 years, Anita; two children, Gabe (Katie), and Rebecca (Mark); and five grandchildren. He is further survived by his three sisters, LaVerne (Otto) Arndt, LeAnne Bruss, and Louise Hoffmann; fond nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Martin Hoffmann; brother, Lyle (Marlene) Hoffmann; and brother-in-law, Willard Bruss.

Loren was a loving husband, and an incredible father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.

The family invites friends and family to join an online memorial service on Dec. 28, 2020. Contact [email protected] for details.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center or Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Published by Madison.com on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Memorial service
join an online memorial service Contact [email protected] for details.
WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Loren has been a wonderful friend for many years and will be truly missed. We send our most sincere condolences to Loren's wonderful family Anita, Gabe and Becky. You are in our thoughts.
Jean Feinstein-Lyon and Stan Lyon
December 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
December 23, 2020
