Pope, Loretta

MADISON - Loretta Pope, age 77, passed away at home on June 6, 2021. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705. A funeral service will follow at 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406