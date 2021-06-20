Menu
Lorraine Blank
Columbus High School
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Blank, Lorraine H.

MADISON - Lorraine H. Blank, age 90, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Survived by children David (Katherine) and Ruth (Dan) Rinehart; and grandchildren Margaret "Carly" Blank, Matthew Blank, Christine Rinehart, Jessica Rinehart, and Sophia Hanson-Rinehart. Preceded in death by her husband Darrell Blank, parents Walter and Hildegard Boese, brother Roger Boese, and sister Shirley Foster.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, WI 53704. Visitation will be Thursday at the church from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. Burial at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove will immediately follow services at church.

Published by Madison.com on Jun. 20, 2021.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
So sorry to hear of Lorraine's passing. We are cousins, my parents are Arthur & Mabel Kusrow. My dad and Hildegarde are siblings. Lorraine was a wonderful person. Remember her and cherish your memories of her.
Ruth Green
August 20, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
June 20, 2021
