Collins, Lorraine M.

APPLETON - Lorraine M. Collins, age 94, of Appleton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. She was born on Oct. 15, 1926, to the late Harry and Ida (Miller) Lester. On Nov. 20, 1945, she married Lyall Collins; they celebrated 72 years of marriage before his death on Oct. 8, 2018. She worked for the Wisconsin State Journal and retired after over 20 years there. Lorraine also enjoyed knitting but spent most of her time caring for her family that she loved so much.

She is survived by her children, Diane of Appleton and Dean of Westfield; and grandchildren, Joel (Michelle) of Packwaukee and Tim (Diana) of Monona, Wis. Lorraine is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Myles and Pearson of Packwaukee and Aalia and Lucia of Monona.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Lyall; and brothers, Hubert and Harold.

A small family service will be held at Boscobel Cemetery in the future.