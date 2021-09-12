Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorraine Collins
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021

Collins, Lorraine M.

APPLETON - Lorraine M. Collins, age 94, of Appleton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. She was born on Oct. 15, 1926, to the late Harry and Ida (Miller) Lester. On Nov. 20, 1945, she married Lyall Collins; they celebrated 72 years of marriage before his death on Oct. 8, 2018. She worked for the Wisconsin State Journal and retired after over 20 years there. Lorraine also enjoyed knitting but spent most of her time caring for her family that she loved so much.

She is survived by her children, Diane of Appleton and Dean of Westfield; and grandchildren, Joel (Michelle) of Packwaukee and Tim (Diana) of Monona, Wis. Lorraine is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Myles and Pearson of Packwaukee and Aalia and Lucia of Monona.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Lyall; and brothers, Hubert and Harold.

A small family service will be held at Boscobel Cemetery in the future.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.