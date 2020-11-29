Goeden, Lorraine M.

MADISON - Lorraine M. Goeden, age 94, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Lorraine was born on Jan. 8, 1926, in Dodgeville, to George and Margaret (Deinken) Palzkill. She married William Goeden on Sept. 11, 1948. Lorraine worked alongside Bill at Goeden's Seafood on University Avenue. She enjoyed camping and was a founding member of the QP Campers and loved to travel. In her spare time, Lorraine enjoyed a variety of crafts, including rosemaling, ceramics, chair caning and upholstery, and lapidary. She also believed in giving back and was a volunteer at the VA hospital for 21 years. Prior to that she was a docent at the State Historical Society.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Christine (Jerry) Helding, Mary (Randy Cameron), and Michael (Kerrie); grandchildren, Will, Alissa (Adam), Sydney, Emery, and Ellis; great-grandchildren, Aniyah and Armin; and sister, Margaret (Bernard) Roberts. Furthermore, she is survived by other family and friends.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; son, Tim; daughter-in-law, Connie; and siblings, James and Robert.

Private services have been held. The family is planning a celebration of her life at a later date. A special thanks to Agrace Hospice from the family for their support and the compassionate care shown their mother.

Memorials may be made to the Catholic Multicultural Center or a charity of the donor's choice.

