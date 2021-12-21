Kremer, Lorraine

WAUNAKEE - Lorraine Kremer, age 98, passed away on Dec. 18, 2021, in Waunakee, Wis. Lorraine was born on Aug. 8, 1923, in Clear Lake, S.D., to Emma (Woodman) and Raymond M. Holt. She graduated from Clear Lake High School and from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., with a degree in education.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Kremer; daughters, Kathleen, Joan, and Ann; grandchildren, Christopher Larsen and Emily Kremer; parents, Ray and Emma Holt; sister, Eloise Andersen; and brothers, Clayton, Marvin and Bayard Holt. She is survived by her children, Mark Kremer of Red Wing, Minn., Paul (Deb) Kremer of Sun Prairie, Wis., Dave (Pat) Kremer of Eau Claire, Wis., Ruth (Randy) Pickering of Edgerton, Wis., Sara (Russ) Burmeister of Punta Gorda, Fla., Margaret (Steve) Brunn of Franklin, Wis., and Mike (Sheryl) Kremer of Sumter, S.C.; son-in-law, Larry Phelps of Pueblo, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Brenda Keller of River Falls, Wis.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at ST. BRIDGET CATHOLIC CHURCH, 211 E. Division St., River Falls, Wis. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Waunakee Manor for their many years of caring for Mom, as well as Agrace Hospice staff for their care and support.

