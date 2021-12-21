Menu
Lorraine Kremer
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Kremer, Lorraine

WAUNAKEE - Lorraine Kremer, age 98, passed away on Dec. 18, 2021, in Waunakee, Wis. Lorraine was born on Aug. 8, 1923, in Clear Lake, S.D., to Emma (Woodman) and Raymond M. Holt. She graduated from Clear Lake High School and from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., with a degree in education.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Kremer; daughters, Kathleen, Joan, and Ann; grandchildren, Christopher Larsen and Emily Kremer; parents, Ray and Emma Holt; sister, Eloise Andersen; and brothers, Clayton, Marvin and Bayard Holt. She is survived by her children, Mark Kremer of Red Wing, Minn., Paul (Deb) Kremer of Sun Prairie, Wis., Dave (Pat) Kremer of Eau Claire, Wis., Ruth (Randy) Pickering of Edgerton, Wis., Sara (Russ) Burmeister of Punta Gorda, Fla., Margaret (Steve) Brunn of Franklin, Wis., and Mike (Sheryl) Kremer of Sumter, S.C.; son-in-law, Larry Phelps of Pueblo, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Brenda Keller of River Falls, Wis.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at ST. BRIDGET CATHOLIC CHURCH, 211 E. Division St., River Falls, Wis. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Waunakee Manor for their many years of caring for Mom, as well as Agrace Hospice staff for their care and support.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St. Bridget Catholic Church
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
St. Bridget Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please forgive spelling error in message from Dorothy Johnson. It should have read "lovely, genteel woman."
Kathryn Winch
January 18, 2022
Please accept our heartfelt prayers and sympathy. My mom, Dorothy, and Lorraine were table mates when they lived in Asst. Living. Your mom was a kind, gentile woman, and good friend to my mom. Blessings, Kathryn Winch
Dorothy Johnson
January 17, 2022
So sorry for your loss of Lorraine. My sincere condolences go out to your family for your loss. (Psalms 94:19)
Ryan
December 21, 2021
