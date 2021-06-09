Menu
Lorraine Steele
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Steele, Lorraine M.

VERONA - Lorraine M. Steele, age 90, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. She was born in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 17, 1931, the daughter of Walter and Mary (Walker) Doerfer. Lorraine married Buckley Steele on Sept. 20, 1947.

Lorraine is survived by their five children, James (Wendy) Steele, Mary (Dan) Michaels, Sandra Shunk (Mike Boren), Theresa (Dan) Pope and Julie (Tim) Forseth; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; her sister, Betty Arians; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Buckley Steele; her brother, Donald Doerfer; her sister, Dorothy Dreger; and her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N Main St., Verona, with Father Robert Butz presiding. A visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at St. Andrew Catholic Church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 9, 2021.
St. Andrew Catholic Church
301 N. Main St., Verona, WI
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
