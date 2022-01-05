Aguilar, Lota (Cordova)

FENNIMORE - Lota (Cordova) Aguilar, devoted wife, beloved mother and loyal friend, was called home to Heaven on Dec. 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 10, 1943, in Bacolod City, Negros Occidendal Providence, Philippines, the first born of eight children to Carlos and Lorna (Villones) Cordova. She lost her mother at age 15 and was a second mother to her siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents and most of her siblings. She is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. Eulogio "Eullie" Aguilar of Fennimore; two children, Eulogio C. Aguilar II of Fennimore and Eulona C. Aguilar (James Benzschawel) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; her sister, Ruby Villones of Bacolod City, Philippines; and many extended family members.

Lota graduated from ONPH School of Nursing in 1965 and was their class president and valedictorian.

She met Eullie, the love of her life, while working as a student nurse in Bacolod. At that time, he was working as a medical detail man. They eloped on Feb. 14, 1969, in Cebu City, Philippines, much to the dismay of her grandma, who chased her new husband around the table with a broom. They were married in the Catholic church on May 29, 1969.

Shortly after, they moved to Guyana, South America. Eullie worked as a medical officer in Matthews Ridge. Eulogio II and Eulona were both born during their time there.

They moved to New Jersey in 1973. She continued to work and raise their children while Eullie worked as an ER physician at two different hospitals. In addition, they opened two clinics, which she managed. They were inseparable.

Around this time, she received her U.S. citizenship. She cried because she was so proud to be an American.

In 1985, the family moved to Fennimore, Wis. They bought a family practice clinic, and both worked there until Eullie retired in 2015.

She enjoyed serving the community and was involved in multiple charities. She had a passion for traveling and enjoyed keeping in close touch with her nursing school friends. She used her RN skills working with Eullie doing annual medical missions abroad. She loved animals. She was involved in animal rights groups and donated to numerous animal rescue funds.

She was also a true patriot. She loved her country and supported our troops in many ways. She sent innumerable care packages oversees in support of her son and our military during the Global War on Terrorism.

She was a beautiful soul who touched many lives with her sweet smile, her soft-spoken words of love and encouragement, her passion for life, her compassion for others, and her never-ending devotion to God, her family and friends. She was small, but she was mighty. Her quiet strength, dignity and grace were beyond measure. She is missed terribly and forever loved.

Much thanks to the wonderful staff at Gunderson Regional Health Center in Boscobel. Everyone was amazing. A special thank you to Cheryl Place, RN/Patient Care Coordinator, Wendy Stitzer, RN/MSN/Director of Acute Care Nursing, and Ashley Trautsch, Certified Social Worker, who went above and beyond for Lota and her family.

Also, heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Drs. Ameen Taleb, Darren J. Pipp, Maria Cruz-Apolinario, Amit P. Kulkarni, Janel L. Ward, and Gregory M. Knorr for doing their best to ensure that Lota had the best possible medical/comfort care possible.

There will be a "Celebration of Life" gathering that will be announced at a later date. The Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com or cards of sympathy may be sent to 925 10th St., Fennimore, WI 53809.