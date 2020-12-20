Cassini, Louis August

MADISON - Louis August Cassini, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Louie was born in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 4, 1937, the son of Silvio Luigi and Rose (Tortorici) Cassini. He grew up on Gwinnette Court in Madison's Greenbush neighborhood. At Central High, he was a football star, serving as co-captain of the All-Big Eight Team in 1954. He was well-liked by all and voted "Most Handsome" of his senior class. In 1958 he married the love of his life, Shirley Laufenberg, and together they built a beautiful life. Louie was the proud owner of Cassini and Son Terrazzo and Tile Company, and he took such joy in his work. His beautiful artisan tile and mosaics remain throughout the city of Madison. He was a highly respected and admired member of the Italian community in Madison. He treasured the camaraderie of the Italian Workmen's Club and was a member for 64 years. He was also an active member of the Elks Club and Bricklayers Union. Among all of Louie's qualities, he was best known for his kindness and loyalty. He had an uncanny ability to make those around him smile and was extremely dedicated to lend a helping hand to anyone at any time.

Louie was happiest when spending time with his family, and these are the moments he cherished most. He was the most loving husband and father, and his grandchildren held a special place in his heart. He showered his family with love, generosity, laughter, and food. Louie knew his way around the kitchen, and it was a privilege to get a taste of his homemade pizza, garlic sauce, bread, jam, or his famous rosolio. In his pastime, Louie enjoyed cultivating a beautiful garden, fishing in Canada or on Monona Bay, traveling around the world with his wife and friends, and dancing the jitterbug. He also loved sipping an ice-cold gin and tonic at the Main Depot while cheering on the Badgers and Packers.

Louie was a man of great faith and is now at home with the Lord. He is survived by his loving wife (his sweetie) of 62 years, Shirley; his three daughters, Sue (John) Caruso of Sun Prairie, Debra (Bo) Ellis of Fitchburg, and Lynn (Eric) Cassini of McFarland; his much-loved grandchildren, Lauren (Peter), Bobby, Louie, Lindsay, Sara, Claire, and Emma; his brothers-in-law, Don, Bill, and Bob; his many much-loved nieces and nephews; and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Joan and Marietta; and sister-in-law, Carol Wahlin.

Thank you for leaving us with such wonderful memories. We love you forever. Ciao, Luigi.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish (St. James location). For those interested in attending virtually, please join the livestream on the Good Shepherd Parish Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or St. James School of Madison.

