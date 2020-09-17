Firari, Louis R.

LOWELL - Louis R. Firari, age 88, formerly of Lowell, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer.

The visitation will be a Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with seating limited to 50 people. Rev. Bruce Wietzke will be officiating and burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis. Military Honors will be provided by the Lowell VFW. A reception will be held at the Lowell VFW Hall on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.