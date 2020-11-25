Solomon, Louis

MADISON - Louis Solomon died at his home in Madison, Nov. 18, 2020. Louis was emeritus Professor of Mathematics at the University of Wisconsin. Louis was born in 1931 in New York City, the son of Julius and Anna (Ogulnick) Solomon. Louis graduated from the Bronx High School of Science and then attended Harvard University where he received a bachelor's degree. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he returned to Harvard where he received a Ph.D. in mathematics. Louis worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Rockefeller University, The Institute for Advanced Study, Haverford College, New Mexico State University and finally the University of Wisconsin-Madison starting in 1969, where he taught and did research until his retirement in 2000.

Louis is survived by the love of his life, Elsbeth (Aellig) Solomon, of Bern, Switzerland, whom he met on a train in France. Coincidentally, both had tickets on the same ship to New York City. She was en route to a new job in the United States, and they enjoyed a romantic ocean voyage. They were married for 60 years. They shared a love of nature, and they spent much of their lives together hiking and exploring in Wisconsin and around the world. He is also survived by his son, Jeremy Solomon; his daughter, Susan Solomon; his daughter-in-law, Karen (Olseth) Solomon; his sister, Gilda Curtis; and three grandchildren, Beatrice, Eleanor and Abraham.

Family contact: [email protected]