Clark, Louise S.

MADISON - Louise S. Clark, aged 103, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Oakwood Village in Madison Wis.

Louise led a fascinating life, filled with exciting adventures she loved talking about. She had a lively intelligence, was boundlessly curious about the world around her, and read voraciously on a wide variety of topics. She was immensely artistically gifted. There was nothing she couldn't draw or construct with paper, pencils, cloth, or yarn. She had a soft spot for dogs, underdogs, children, and green growing things. Above all, she loved her family, her friends, and her cherished Ontario Island.

Louise held an undergraduate degree from UC Berkeley. In her 60's, she earned a Master's degree in Art History at the UW - Madison, and published articles on ancient Greek textiles in several distinguished journals. She also did in-depth research in order to give high quality presentations as a docent at the Elvehem Art Museum.

She easily charmed the socks off everyone she met, young and old. Unfailingly dignified and courteous, she nevertheless had a keen sense of humor.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, U.W. professor Andrew Clark and her son, Stephen Clark.

She will be sadly missed by her children Charles Dougald Clark, John Roderick Clark, and Mary Elizabeth Clark; her grandchildren David and Adam Clark-Joseph and Sarah Clark; her great-grandchildren Adrijana and Quinn Clark, Ana and Seth Joseph, and Ailis Clark-Joseph; her daughters-in-law Nada Clark, Jean Clark, and Melanie Werth; son-in-law, Brian Joseph; and her dear friend Jane Eisner.