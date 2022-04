Davidson, Louise Agnes

MADISON/WAUNAKEE - Louise Agnes Davidson, age 93, died on Friday Jan. 7, 2022 in Madison, Wis. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A private burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesdays State Journal.

