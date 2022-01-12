Davidson, Louise A.

MADISON - Louise A. (Brockman) Davidson, age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at Avalon Assisted Living Community in Fitchburg, Wis.

Louise was born on Aug. 12, 1928, to August and Agnes Brockman. She grew up in Wonewoc, Wis., and graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1946.

On Dec. 27, 1947, she married the love of her life, Leonard Davidson, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. They settled in Madison, Wis., raised three children and were blessed with 61 years of marriage.

For most of her life, Louise was a homemaker. After her kids were grown, she worked part-time for the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus housing, and retired in December of 1997.

Louise was best known for her cooking, baking and sewing talents. She made the best homemade pies, and her sweet potato casserole was requested every Thanksgiving. She sewed her children's Halloween costumes, her daughter's dance recital costumes and wedding dress, and was the go-to "mender" of the family.

Louise adored her family and enjoyed her time spent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a very present grandmother, never missing an event. From births, baptisms and recitals, to band concerts and school-programs, to birthday parties, graduations and weddings, she was there for it all. And when you called her, you'd be on the phone for an hour because she loved chatting and always had one more thing to say.

Louise is survived by her three children, Lynette (Ron) Byrnes of Waunakee, Larry (Jean) Davidson of Middleton, and Lon Davidson of Madison; four grandchildren, Patrick (Stephanie) Byrnes, Stephanie (Eric) Ohlfs, Katie Davidson-Paton, and Billy Davidson; five great-grandchildren, Riley and Logan Byrnes, Ethan and Levi Ohlfs, and Coen Paton; her sister, Dorothy Roth; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents, August and Agnes Brockman; in-laws, Earl and Anna Davidson; two brothers, Everette (Eleanor) and Edward (Betty) Brockman; sister, La Verne (Edgar) Kaske; brothers-in-law, Vernon Davidson and Orville Roth; sister-in law, Evelyn (Vernon) Hackbart; and two infant grandchildren, Kelly Byrnes and Elena Davidson.

The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and the Avalon Living Community for all of their attention and care given to our mother during this most difficult time.

A public visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 2 p.m.–4 p.m. at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q in Waunakee, Wis. Private services will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, with burial at Roselawn Memorial Park. The family will determine a memorial at a later date.

