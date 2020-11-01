Horge, Louise M.

WAUNAKEE - Louise M. Horge, age 101, peacefully passed away on Oct. 26, 2020, at Brightstar Senior Living of Waunakee. She was born on Dec. 29, 1918, in Gentilly, Minn., to parents Wilfred and Emma (Vaudrin) Gervais.

Louise married James Horge in 1937 and moved to Madison, Wis., in 1942. Her husband, James, died in 1976. Louise married Henry Kusrow in 1984, and they remained together until his passing in 2013. She was employed at Rayovac for 10 years and at the University of Wisconsin Primate Research for over 17 years. She was a member of St. Bernard, St. Patrick and most recently St. Peter Catholic Church in Madison. She was also a member of the Eagles and women's Moose lodges. Louise loved a good game of euchre and was an avid card player. She also loved to dance, knit, travel, RV camp, and go to her cottage in Adams/Friendship. Louise was very social and always had a great story to tell and welcomed everyone into her home.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Sharen McCormick; step-daughters, Mary and Jane Roberts; grandchildren, David Patterson, Kristofer Eckles, Jason Eckles, Michael Horge, Michelle Fuller, Vicky Syvrud, Robin Horge; step-grandchildren, Darci,Traci, Ann and Jay Roberts; as well as many, many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Louise was preceded in death by husbands, James Horge and Henry Kusrow; her son, Roger Horge; her parents; brothers, Walter, Theodore, Clifford, and Eli; sisters, Rosealma and Florence; and many, many friends and other relatives.

Louise will be laid to rest on Nov. 3, 2020. In consideration of public safety due to Covid-19, Louise's family has made the difficult decision to have a private service and burial. We will have a public memorial at a later date when it is safe to gather. A live stream of Louise's service will be available at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at https://www.facebook.com/StPeterMadison. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, tributes can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.

The Lord bless you and keep you.

The Lord lift his countenance upon you,

And give you peace,

And give you peace.

