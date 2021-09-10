Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louise Lange
FUNERAL HOME
HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg
312 N. PARK ST
Reedsburg, WI

Lange, Louise Gertrude Steinweg

REEDSBURG - Louise Gertrude Steinweg Lange, age 91, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. There will be a visitation after 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Radio/Video Broadcast Fund or Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

The family requests that if you are not fully vaccinated that you send your condolences by card and not attend in person. Please wear your mask to the services. Due to COVID-19, there will be no luncheon.

www.hooffuneralhome.com.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg
312 N. PARK ST, Reedsburg, WI
Sep
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg
312 N. PARK ST, Reedsburg, WI
Funeral services provided by:
HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.