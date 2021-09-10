Lange, Louise Gertrude Steinweg

REEDSBURG - Louise Gertrude Steinweg Lange, age 91, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. There will be a visitation after 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Radio/Video Broadcast Fund or Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

The family requests that if you are not fully vaccinated that you send your condolences by card and not attend in person. Please wear your mask to the services. Due to COVID-19, there will be no luncheon.

