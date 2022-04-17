Lowell Wayne Zirbel

April 1, 1927 - April 11, 2022

MADISON - Lowell Zirbel, our beloved, enthusiastic, creative, innovative, gentle and irrepressible father, grand- and great-grandfather took flight to heaven on April 11th, 2022. Youngest child of Dr. Elmer J. and Isabel Green Zirbel, Lowell grew up in Wausau, WI, on the banks of the Wisconsin River. His many river adventures and summers on his grandparents' farms cultivated his life-long fascination with the natural world. He spent countless hours working on model airplanes. As WWII raged, Lowell left school to enlist in the Navy and was stationed in San Francisco. After the war, he enrolled in the University of Wisconsin Madison. Over a period of years he worked and went to school, honing his interest in microbiology and genetics.

In the summer of 1953 he joined a summer's bicycle adventure across Europe where, one enchanted evening, from across a crowded room in London - the night before Queen Elizabeth's coronation - he first saw the love of his life, Ruth Anne Soderberg. He later reminisced, wonderingly, how at that moment he heard voice saying, "She's the one." Indeed, by summer's end, they were engaged.

They married in June 1954 in Dubois, Pennsylvania, and moved to Madison where Lowell completed his degree in Microbiology. They moved all over the Midwest with their growing family while Lowell worked in research, working in the creation of new vaccines such as the first viable measles vaccine, as well as polio, mumps, distemper and many others. They ultimately settled in Sun Prairie, where they lived for 48 years until Ruth Anne's passing.

Lowell and Ruth cherished building their home life together with their four children. Family dinners were full of each person's interest and stories, always including the latest tales from Dad's lab. Dad was a fine tenor, and the family sang around the piano nightly and read stories aloud to each other. Lowell and Ruth were both April Fools' babies, a holiday the family fully embraced, along many other heritage traditions and celebrations such as St. David's Day daffodils, Santa Lucia head-wreaths, Epiphany noodle cake, caroling in different languages, performing plays and pageants - and delighted attending the groundbreaking of Old World Wisconsin, where Lowell's grandparents' house now stands. They welcomed foreign students and their children's friends in holiday dinners and celebrations. Lowell was a scoutmaster and a regular camping aficionado, leading canoe and fishing trips, and teaching his children to farm while camping on family land up north, which he later developed. He loved guiding his family on walks through the north woods, bringing them to beaver dams and tiny, hidden lakes, teaching them to love Creation. Lowell often said he felt so blessed by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was thrilled to hear about their antics, and stood by them in both their struggles and successes.

Lowell loved gardening and plant genetics, developing new varieties of vegetables and fruits and providing his family with flavorful food. He left a trail of fruit trees across the Midwest and had a knack for grafting, creating a Franken-apple-tree bearing many varieties of apples and pears. He loved beekeeping and delighted in growing beautiful flowers for his wife. He was an inspired inventor and scientific experimenter, sang in the church and other choirs, was active in professional associations, ran a job-referral network for immigrants, and developed a variety of business ventures. He and his wife traversed the states and Europe, seeking adventure and family history. He was an unofficial greeter wherever he went and, despite his innate shyness, made a very purposeful choice to connect with all who needed a welcome. Many people held him dear because of how he brought them into community.

When his wife developed Parkinson's Disease in 2000, Lowell became her full-time, loving caregiver for 19 years and took over all the domestic duties. During this time, Lowell's zest for life never diminished, creating the Blackhawk Flyers, a club building a Pietenpol aircraft. He volunteered at the EAA Vette Seaplane base in Oshkosh for many years. After Ruth's passing in 2019, Lowell moved to Monona, graduated from aircraft ground school, established a 200-tree orchard, completed the new airplane's center section, and wintered in California, where he became a beloved presence in yet another neighborhood.

Lowell was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth Anne Soderberg Zirbel; his parents; brother, Reinheart Zirbel; sister, Rosemary; and brother-in-law, John Buell; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Soderberg. He is survived by his children: Douglas (Jodianne), Anne (Ken) Klapste, Katherine (Robert Shapiro) and James (Tara), grandchildren Rowena (Steve), Kaelen (Drew), William, Kirsi, Robert, Samuel, Zena and great-grandchildren, Abel, Susanna, Eliza, Wyatt and Henry; brother-in-law, Jack Soderberg; sister-in-law, Mary Zirbel; and many dear cousins and friends. He was dearly loved.

A memorial celebrating Lowell's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, and the party Lowell would have wished for will be in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service, to share stories, songs, and lunch.