Loyal George Mohr

June 1, 1929 – March 28, 2022

MADISON – Loyal George Mohr, age 92, passed away tranquilly with the attendance of his loving children on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Waunakee Manor in Waunakee, Wis. He was born in Victor, Iowa, on June 1, 1929, to George and Ruby (Smith) Mohr.

Loyal graduated from North English High School in 1946 and was employed in the carpentry and construction business until enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1948. He served in the submarine service during the Korean Conflict. Loyal was a diesel mechanic aboard the U.S.S. Sarda (SS 488) from 1949 to 1953 and obtained the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class.

After an honorable discharge, he graduated in 1962 from the University of Iowa with a B.B.A. degree in accounting and was hired by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue as an auditor and special tax agent in Eau Claire, Wis. In 1973 he was promoted to Chief of Intelligence Section in Madison where he served until retirement in 1992.

Loyal was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 70 years and attended the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison. He especially loved reading mystery and crime novels and enjoyed playing baseball while in high school and the Navy. He was an avid golfer and a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Chicago Cubs. As a young man, he loved playing dominoes and pinochle with his father and brothers. Dad left his children with warm memories of family trips and camping. All who knew and loved him will miss his smile, laugh, and his stories about life, family, friends, military life, and career.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Beverly (Moore) Matthews; and their children, one daughter, Kathryn Bruner of Windsor; two sons, Laurence of Madison and George (Elisa) of Bolingbrook, Ill.; three grandchildren, Michael, Hayley, and Levi; two step grandchildren, Erin Wambangco and Sarah Smith; and two step great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Maddie Wambangco. He was preceded in death by his parents; two older brothers, Herbert and Donald; and his younger sister, Joanne (Lowery).

Plans for a private memorial service in Sigourney, Iowa, are pending. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sigourney.

Memorials may be gifted in Loyal's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

