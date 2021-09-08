Bartz, Lucille R. "Lucy"

EDGERTON - Lucille R. "Lucy" Bartz, 97, of Edgerton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2021, at the Edgerton Care Center. She was born March 9, 1924, in Newville, Wis., to Maurice and Iva Cooper. Lucille was married to Louis "Speed" Bartz on June 1, 1946.

Her family includes two daughters, Karen (Craig) Bareis of Sun Prairie, Wis., and Lynne (Brad) Severson of Edgerton; a son, Greg (Luann) of Roscoe, Ill.; six grandchildren, Stephanie and Susan Bareis, Ross and Katie Severson, and Tyler and Jesse Bartz; two brothers, Allen and Rollin (Nancy) Cooper; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 726 S. Main St., Edgerton. Lucy's family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with the service at 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Face masks are recommended. Construction is happening on South Main Street. We would advise coming to the church from Hain Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, AgraceHospice Foundation, or the Albion Academy Historical Society. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, are assisting the family.

