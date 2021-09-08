Menu
Lucille "Lucy" Bartz
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Albrecht Funeral Home - Edgerton
1004 S Main St
Edgerton, WI

Bartz, Lucille R. "Lucy"

EDGERTON - Lucille R. "Lucy" Bartz, 97, of Edgerton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2021, at the Edgerton Care Center. She was born March 9, 1924, in Newville, Wis., to Maurice and Iva Cooper. Lucille was married to Louis "Speed" Bartz on June 1, 1946.

Her family includes two daughters, Karen (Craig) Bareis of Sun Prairie, Wis., and Lynne (Brad) Severson of Edgerton; a son, Greg (Luann) of Roscoe, Ill.; six grandchildren, Stephanie and Susan Bareis, Ross and Katie Severson, and Tyler and Jesse Bartz; two brothers, Allen and Rollin (Nancy) Cooper; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 726 S. Main St., Edgerton. Lucy's family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with the service at 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Face masks are recommended. Construction is happening on South Main Street. We would advise coming to the church from Hain Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, AgraceHospice Foundation, or the Albion Academy Historical Society. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, are assisting the family.

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
726 S. Main St., Edgerton, WI
Sep
11
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
726 S. Main St., Edgerton, WI
Albrecht Funeral Home - Edgerton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lorrin and Diana Burdick
September 8, 2021
