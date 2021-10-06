Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucille Farber
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

Farber, Lucille B.

WAUNAKEE - Lucille (Betz) Farber, age 82, of Waunakee, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at UW Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 13, 1939, in Port Washington, Wis., to Nicholas and Laura Betz. She married Thomas R. Farber on Aug. 2, 1958, in Port Washington.

Lucille loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed many family outings at the family cottage in Boulder Junction. Earlier in her life she enjoyed traveling in Europe with her loving husband, Thomas. She also liked going to the casino. Lucille was a great cook and loved to bake as well. She especially enjoyed her evening Manhattan!

Lucille is survived by her son, Robert N. "Bob" (Peggy) Farber; grandson, Thomas "TC" Farber; granddaughter, Valerie Farber; and Susan's significant other, Joe Prescott. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Farber; and daughter, Susan Farber.

Friends may visit at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee, on Monday, Oct. 11, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You're invited to attend the memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Monsignor James Gunn will preside. We invite you to Lou's celebration of life immediately following at 6:45 p.m., at REX'S INKEEPER, 301 N. Century Ave., Waunakee.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at UW Hospital and UW Clinic in DeForest for the wonderful care given to Lucille.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513


Published by Madison.com from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI
Oct
11
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI
Oct
11
Celebration of Life
6:45p.m.
REX'S INKEEPER
Waunakee, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My Deepest Sympathy to the whole family.
Mike Diederich
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results