WAUNAKEE - Lucille (Betz) Farber, age 82, of Waunakee, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at UW Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 13, 1939, in Port Washington, Wis., to Nicholas and Laura Betz. She married Thomas R. Farber on Aug. 2, 1958, in Port Washington.

Lucille loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed many family outings at the family cottage in Boulder Junction. Earlier in her life she enjoyed traveling in Europe with her loving husband, Thomas. She also liked going to the casino. Lucille was a great cook and loved to bake as well. She especially enjoyed her evening Manhattan!

Lucille is survived by her son, Robert N. "Bob" (Peggy) Farber; grandson, Thomas "TC" Farber; granddaughter, Valerie Farber; and Susan's significant other, Joe Prescott. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Farber; and daughter, Susan Farber.

Friends may visit at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee, on Monday, Oct. 11, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You're invited to attend the memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Monsignor James Gunn will preside. We invite you to Lou's celebration of life immediately following at 6:45 p.m., at REX'S INKEEPER, 301 N. Century Ave., Waunakee.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at UW Hospital and UW Clinic in DeForest for the wonderful care given to Lucille.

