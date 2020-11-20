Gaulrapp, Lucille Roberta

MONROE - An angel headed home on Nov. 16, 2020, as Lucille Roberta Gaulrapp of Monroe passed away at her home surrounded by family. Lucille was born at home on Nov. 4, 1923, in Monroe, the daughter of Lee Roy and Mabel (Bowman) Morris. She attended Monroe Public Schools until she went into the workforce at Burgess Company of Freeport, Ill. That is where she was introduced to the love of her life, Theodore Gaulrapp, by sister-in-law, Rosemarye.

Lucille and Ted were married, when Ted was home on furlough from the U.S. Army, on May 4, 1943, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Freeport, Ill.

Together they raised five children: son, Daniel (Nancy Masino) of McFarland and their daughter, Andria; son, David (Maureen Coffey) of Madison; son, Don (Carol Steiner) of Monroe and their children, Justin (Jenn Teasdale-Solt) and their children, Brynn, Kennedy, Molly, Destiny and Ryder, Brian (Ryan Bartell), and Kevin (Michelle Leuzinger) and their daughter, Ariel; daughter, Sandy (David "Butch") Kaempfer of Gratiot and their children, Lindsey (Chad Duhai) Kaempfer, Miranda (Tom) Zuhlke and Jacob (Saviz Fallahian) Kaempfer; and son, Douglas (Jane Schmerse) of Monroe and their children, Sarah Gaulrapp, and Katie (Kyle) Hofmaster. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE FUNERAL HOME, with Monsignor Larry Bakke presiding. Burial will be in Calvary cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in her memory.

Condolences may be sent to the family at shriner111.com.