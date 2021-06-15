Skalitzky, Lucille
WATERLOO - Lucille Skalitzky, 79 of Waterloo, passed into eternal life
on June 13th, 2021 at home with family by her side. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18th, 2021, at Holy Family
Parish - Waterloo Campus with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. A
public rosary service will be held at 10:45AM and a private, immediate
family Visitation will take place before. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will not be a luncheon to follow. She will be buried at St. Joseph
Catholic Cemetery following the Mass. Pederson-Nowatka Funeral
