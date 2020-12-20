McLaren, Lucy Perkins

COLUMBUS/WESTLAKE, La. – Lucy Perkins McLaren, age 94, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Larson House Assisted Living in Columbus, Wis. Lucy was a native of Louisiana, but had moved from Westlake, La., to Wisconsin about 20 years ago.

Lucy was born on Dec. 12, 1925, to Warren and Lona Johnson Perkins in Pitkin, La. She was the youngest of seven children and grew up on the family homestead in Pitkin. She married Kenneth "Mac" McLaren on May 9, 1948, and became an Air Force wife for many years. Lucy lived in numerous places throughout the United States during Mac's military career. Friendly, outgoing, and never meeting a stranger, Lucy carried her southern accent wherever she went. Lucy was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Westlake Chapter.

Lucy is survived by her two daughters, Pat Kneubuhler of Madison, Wis., and Kathy (Waymond) Jones of Westlake, La.; grandchildren, Rachel (Josh) Kelly, Leah Kneubuhler, Adam Kneubuhler, Wesley (Terra) Jones, and Claire Jones; and great-grandchildren, Joshua Kelly Jr., Joaquin Kelly, Channing Kneubuhler-Volkmann, Ellie Kneubuhler-Fortney, Lorelai Hodges, Lowen Hodges, Barrett Doan and Mia Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her six siblings.

The family would like to thank the staff at Larson House Assisted Living for the care given to their mother.

A private celebration of life will be held in Madison, followed by a graveside service on Jan. 9, 2021, at Blue Branch Cemetery in Pitkin, La.

