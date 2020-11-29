Allen, Luella Jane Stinson

MADISON - Luella Jane Stinson Allen, of Madison, died Nov. 11, 2020, at age 88.

She was brave. Born July 13, 1932, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of Ethlene and Dr. Walter S. Stinson, Lue grew up in Bay City, Mich., attending Bay City Central where she was the star of the state champion debate team. Lue's way with words took her to the University of Michigan's competitive English Honors program, and a DJ stint as 'Blue Lue, Your Blue Monday Gal.' While considering graduate study in journalism she traveled to Europe with friends. It was meant to be a summer trip, but they stayed until Christmas, extracting the maximum possible fun until the money ran out.

Lue was a reporter at the Bay City Times at the time of her 1955 wedding to William S. Allen, a historian and fellow U of M alum. In keeping with the expectations of the time, she set her professional goals aside upon marriage. Her husband's peripatetic academic career took them to Minneapolis; Germany; Boston; Columbia, Mo.; Germany, again; Detroit; and Buffalo, N.Y. Between packing and unpacking she raised four children: Caitilyn (Don Waller), Jefferson Walter (Christie West), Rebecca Rose (Trip Fanning), and Claire Sheridan (Darren Jeung). A wonderful mother, she wrapped her children in love and pushed them towards independence. When her marriage ended in divorce in 1981, she took joy in her newfound freedom.

Lue made friends and was active wherever she lived, from civil rights lunch-counter sit-ins to helping found a women's pottery cooperative and a community school. She continued her education in many ways, ultimately earning an M.S. in library science from SUNY Buffalo. Her career as a librarian began at the SUNY Buffalo Medical Library and culminated as a Director at the University of Delaware Library. After retiring in 1997 she moved to Madison, where she volunteered in the library of the Wisconsin State Historical Society and as a docent for the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. She returned to journalism as a regular arts reviewer for Isthmus, Madison's weekly newspaper.

Lue was politically active in Madison, working for progressive causes including Planned Parenthood. She bravely spoke out for reproductive rights, telling her own story to remind us what women endured before abortion was legalized.

Whenever possible she spent summer weeks swimming, walking, and reading at the family's beloved cabin on Drummond Island, Mich. She loved travel, whether to Europe, Africa, the Yucatan Peninsula, or the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Everywhere she went she enjoyed art, food, music, and people. She especially liked men, whom she saw much as a hitchhiker views a slowing car.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Stinson Marshall of Ventura, Calif.; her longtime partner, David Cheney; her four children; and her eight grandchildren, Cora Allen-Savietta, Luella Allen-Waller, Ian West Allen, Walter Allen Wang, Theodora Rose Fanning, Nora West Allen, Sylvie Allen Wang, and Audrey Lodge Fanning. They all hold her brave joyful spirit in their hearts. A celebration of Lue's life will be held at a later date.