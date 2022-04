Olson, Luella Sylvia

MONONA/WILLMAR, Minn. - Luella Sylvia Olson was born on Nov. 5, 1926, in Willmar, Minn., and died on Sept. 28, 2021, in Monona, Wis. She is survived by her children, Merlaine Zwartverwer, Jerome and David Olson; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Olson; and son, Steven Olson. Luella was devoted to her family and made many friends in her long life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420