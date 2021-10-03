Lamb, Luke F.

DE PERE - Luke Francis Lamb died on Aug. 28, 2021, at Unity Hospice in De Pere, Wis.

A memorial Mass will be held for Luke on Monday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH (401 S. Owen Drive, Madison), with visitation beginning one hour beforehand. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts would be appreciated to any of the following organizations: PBS Wisconsin (P.O. Box 7929, Madison, WI 53707-7929); Wisconsin Public Radio Association (P.O. Box 88025, Milwaukee, WI 53288-8025); Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation (30 W. Mifflin St., Suite 200, Madison, WI 53703); or Unity Hospice (2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere, WI 54115).

