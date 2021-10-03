Menu
Luke Lamb
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Lamb, Luke F.

DE PERE - Luke Francis Lamb died on Aug. 28, 2021, at Unity Hospice in De Pere, Wis.

A memorial Mass will be held for Luke on Monday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH (401 S. Owen Drive, Madison), with visitation beginning one hour beforehand. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts would be appreciated to any of the following organizations: PBS Wisconsin (P.O. Box 7929, Madison, WI 53707-7929); Wisconsin Public Radio Association (P.O. Box 88025, Milwaukee, WI 53288-8025); Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation (30 W. Mifflin St., Suite 200, Madison, WI 53703); or Unity Hospice (2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere, WI 54115).

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH
401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, WI
Oct
11
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH
401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, WI
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
October 3, 2021
