Baez, Lyle C.

MADISON – Lyle C. Baez, age 89, of Madison, passed peacefully to his heavenly mansion on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Noel Manor in Verona. Lyle was born in Goodhue County, Minn., on June 5, 1932, the son of Clarence and Elsie (Hoisington) Baez. He served in the U.S. Air Force from April 30, 1951, until April 29, 1955.

Lyle married Carla on July 15, 1985. Together, Lyle and Carla volunteered for Meals for Madison, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, and many other causes. He was a member of the American Legion in Ellsworth, Wis., for over 50 years, and a member of the Middleton Masonic Lodge for over 60 years.

Lyle was a runner who completed many marathons and other runs. Eventually he was joined by his children and grandchildren. He loved to golf and bowl. Fishing was especially dear to him when enjoyed with the grandkids.

Lyle enjoyed interacting with people in any capacity, and his warm, kind and gentle personality shined through with everyone he encountered. He loved serving others and was always willing to lend a hand no matter what.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Carla; children, Pam (Scott) Anderson of Center City, Minn., and Doug (Susan) Baez, Susan Baez, and Mike (Helen) Baez, all of Madison; step-children, Peggy Topp of Verona, Mike Topp of Bozeman, Mont., and Curt Topp of Verona; grandchildren, Peter (Emily) Anderson, Thomas (Katie) Anderson, and Lauren Anderson, all of Minnesota, Josh (Channy) Topp and Luke Topp of Montana, and Jennifer (Heather) Lister of Madison; great-grandchildren, Connor Anderson, Nori Anderson, and Isabelle Anderson of Minnesota, and Desi Topp of Montana; sisters-in-law, Bev Christianson, Marilyn (Bob) Soule, and Shirley Ryan of Wisconsin, and Delores (Barry) Ingle of Arizona; brother–in-law, Jerry (Joanne) Henthorne of Wisconsin; friend, Gloria Baez; and many nieces and nephews.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Murlene Krier, Vivian Nielson, and Eleanor Knudsen, all of Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, at SALEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 502 Mark Drive, Verona. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

