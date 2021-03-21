Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lyle Marty
ABOUT
Mount Horeb High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Marty, Lyle Witte

MADISON - Lyle Witte Marty, 98, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, due to complications of the Covid-19 virus. He was born on July 16, 1922, in Mount Vernon, Wis., the oldest son of Miner and Elzira (nee Bonner) Marty. He graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1939. Lyle worked for a short period of time at Gisholt Machine Company as a machinist, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy on Oct. 24, 1942. On May 8, 1943, he completed his aviation machinist mate course at the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Memphis, Tenn. He went on to serve in the South Pacific during World War II as an airplane mechanic and was honorably discharged on Nov. 26, 1945. Lyle was united in marriage to Virginia Hellenbrand on Nov. 12, 1949; they recently celebrated their 71st anniversary.

Lyle is survived by his two daughters, Debra Marty (Peter Hanson) and Lori Stoehr (Stephen Stoehr); and by four grandchildren, Daniel Stoehr (fiancee, Caitlin Pilon), Theodore Hanson (significant other, Rosetta Phan), Andrew Stoehr (fiancee, Alyssa Niebuhr) and Kirsten Hanson (significant other, Andy John Hamley). In addition, he is survived by his brother, Medford Marty (Dot Marty); his sister, Marion Thoresen (the late Trygve Thoresen); his sister-in-law, Phyllis Johnson (the late Dave Johnson); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia; his parents; sisters, Arlene Eckstrom (the late Russ Eckstrom) and Arliss Zwickey (the late Harold Zwickey); sister-in-law, Mary Jane Schmelzer (the late Donald Schmelzer); brother-in-law, Roger Hellenbrand; nephew, Craig Mattson; niece, Sandra Johnson Meegan; and nephew, Dennis Johnson.

Lyle worked in the Astronomy Department at UW-Madison, as an instrument maker for 25 years, starting in March 1964, and retiring in 1990, at age 67. He enjoyed working with professors and graduate students in Sterling Hall, creating optical instruments for telescopes, including devices that were flown on the space shuttle. Lyle was known for his work ethic and attention to detail; he was the definition of a perfectionist. He was inspired to build his own telescope, which included hand grinding the lenses, and fabricating the housing for it. After a brief retirement, he was contacted by Ultratec in December 1992, and was asked to join their machine shop and put his machinist skills back to good use, as well as passing on his knowledge and experience. Lyle remained with Ultratec for the next 28 years; he enjoyed his work there, and he thought of his co-workers as his second family.

Lyle was raised in Mount Vernon, the oldest of five children. His father was a blacksmith, and Lyle had many fond memories of helping out in his father's shop and growing up in a small town. Lyle learned the importance of hard work as a child of the depression, and he was never without a project around the house. Lyle was a man of many interests. After his discharge in 1945, he eventually went on to get his pilot's license. He also earned his real estate brokers license in the early 70s and helped develop the East View Heights subdivision in Verona. He enjoyed photography as a hobby. Lyle also enjoyed going to art museums, and for the two years he was retired he tried his hand at oil painting. He and Virginia enjoyed attending many Navy reunions together and visiting with his Navy buddies. In November 2011, Lyle was able to go on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Lyle was an avid reader, so there were always library books at the house. And there were many early morning trips to the gym before heading off to work for the day.

Of all the blessings of his long life, Lyle took his greatest delight in spending time with his grandchildren. There were many trips to the park and the zoo, fishing, and picnics. He was just so happy to spend time with them, and he always had words of wisdom to pass along.

Many thanks go to the compassionate team of medical professionals at St. Mary's Hospital, Watertown Health Care Center, Watertown Regional Medical Center, and Rainbow Hospice, where he spent his final days. Also, many thanks to all of Lyle and Virginia's neighbors who have been so helpful to them over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021. Those wishing to attend the service via LIVE STREAM may do so by visiting Lyle's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of the Mass. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Face masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Middleton.

Memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Honor Flight. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
602 Everglade Drive, Madison, WI
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
602 Everglade Drive, Madison, WI
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
602 Everglade Drive, Madison, WI
Mar
26
Graveside service
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery
Branch Street, Middleton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
I remember the Marty family who lived near the church I was married in 68 years ago. A special hello to Marion. Sympathy to all the family.
Margaret Stampfli Stucki
July 21, 2021
When I was an undergraduate at UW-Madison from 1967 to 1971, I was interested in astronomy and used the old telescope at Washburn Observatory. Even though he was very busy with many other things, Lyle made the time to help me keep that scope going and work on other items I used to use to make my observations. When he was allowed to go into Sterling Hall a few days after the bombing in 1970, he invited me to go in with him so I got a view of the aftermath of that disaster that few people were able to get. I was very glad to hear that Lyle was able to experience life to the grand age of 98. He was a wonderful person and it is an honor to have known him as I did.
Eric W. Thiede
March 22, 2021
Stacy Hess, Mike & Deb Reinert
March 22, 2021
We rented the duplex that Lyle and Virginia owned in Madison in the early 1970s and were always impressed with Lyle's friendliness and diligence of upkeep. We considered Lyle a friend and extend our sympathies to his daughters and extended family.
Timothy and Linda Eisele
March 22, 2021
Susan ("Sue") Sommers
March 21, 2021
Susan ("Sue") Sommers
March 21, 2021
Susan ("Sue") Sommers
March 21, 2021
Susan ("Sue") Sommers
March 21, 2021
Susan ("Sue") Sommers
March 21, 2021
Lyle was an icon at Supreme Health and Fitness. He was an inspiration to us all when he would come to the health club for his workout on his "way to work" when he was in his 90's! Everyone knew and loved Lyle in the early morning group at Supreme. He was quite a "character" and graced us with his awesome sense of humor time and time again. The world has lost a lovely man. Bye Lyle..."See you on the Flip Side!" (The Photos are of Lyle's 90 Birthday celebration at Supreme)
Susan ("Sue") Sommers
March 21, 2021
I enjoyed working with Lyle in approving residences for the Verona development providing required Architectural approvals. I've always enjoyed working with him. Our association lasted over ten years. Nice gentleman.
Edward Solner
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results