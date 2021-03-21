Marty, Lyle Witte

MADISON - Lyle Witte Marty, 98, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, due to complications of the Covid-19 virus. He was born on July 16, 1922, in Mount Vernon, Wis., the oldest son of Miner and Elzira (nee Bonner) Marty. He graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1939. Lyle worked for a short period of time at Gisholt Machine Company as a machinist, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy on Oct. 24, 1942. On May 8, 1943, he completed his aviation machinist mate course at the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Memphis, Tenn. He went on to serve in the South Pacific during World War II as an airplane mechanic and was honorably discharged on Nov. 26, 1945. Lyle was united in marriage to Virginia Hellenbrand on Nov. 12, 1949; they recently celebrated their 71st anniversary.

Lyle is survived by his two daughters, Debra Marty (Peter Hanson) and Lori Stoehr (Stephen Stoehr); and by four grandchildren, Daniel Stoehr (fiancee, Caitlin Pilon), Theodore Hanson (significant other, Rosetta Phan), Andrew Stoehr (fiancee, Alyssa Niebuhr) and Kirsten Hanson (significant other, Andy John Hamley). In addition, he is survived by his brother, Medford Marty (Dot Marty); his sister, Marion Thoresen (the late Trygve Thoresen); his sister-in-law, Phyllis Johnson (the late Dave Johnson); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia; his parents; sisters, Arlene Eckstrom (the late Russ Eckstrom) and Arliss Zwickey (the late Harold Zwickey); sister-in-law, Mary Jane Schmelzer (the late Donald Schmelzer); brother-in-law, Roger Hellenbrand; nephew, Craig Mattson; niece, Sandra Johnson Meegan; and nephew, Dennis Johnson.

Lyle worked in the Astronomy Department at UW-Madison, as an instrument maker for 25 years, starting in March 1964, and retiring in 1990, at age 67. He enjoyed working with professors and graduate students in Sterling Hall, creating optical instruments for telescopes, including devices that were flown on the space shuttle. Lyle was known for his work ethic and attention to detail; he was the definition of a perfectionist. He was inspired to build his own telescope, which included hand grinding the lenses, and fabricating the housing for it. After a brief retirement, he was contacted by Ultratec in December 1992, and was asked to join their machine shop and put his machinist skills back to good use, as well as passing on his knowledge and experience. Lyle remained with Ultratec for the next 28 years; he enjoyed his work there, and he thought of his co-workers as his second family.

Lyle was raised in Mount Vernon, the oldest of five children. His father was a blacksmith, and Lyle had many fond memories of helping out in his father's shop and growing up in a small town. Lyle learned the importance of hard work as a child of the depression, and he was never without a project around the house. Lyle was a man of many interests. After his discharge in 1945, he eventually went on to get his pilot's license. He also earned his real estate brokers license in the early 70s and helped develop the East View Heights subdivision in Verona. He enjoyed photography as a hobby. Lyle also enjoyed going to art museums, and for the two years he was retired he tried his hand at oil painting. He and Virginia enjoyed attending many Navy reunions together and visiting with his Navy buddies. In November 2011, Lyle was able to go on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Lyle was an avid reader, so there were always library books at the house. And there were many early morning trips to the gym before heading off to work for the day.

Of all the blessings of his long life, Lyle took his greatest delight in spending time with his grandchildren. There were many trips to the park and the zoo, fishing, and picnics. He was just so happy to spend time with them, and he always had words of wisdom to pass along.

Many thanks go to the compassionate team of medical professionals at St. Mary's Hospital, Watertown Health Care Center, Watertown Regional Medical Center, and Rainbow Hospice, where he spent his final days. Also, many thanks to all of Lyle and Virginia's neighbors who have been so helpful to them over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021. Those wishing to attend the service via LIVE STREAM may do so by visiting Lyle's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of the Mass. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Face masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Middleton.

Memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Honor Flight. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

